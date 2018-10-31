Owens & Minor (OMI) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $6.30 on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,032,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $185,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at $353,325.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $131,998.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,516 shares of company stock valued at $513,288 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

