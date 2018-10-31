Pepe Cash Market Cap Achieves $5.09 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Pepe Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $1,861.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00148762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00243451 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.12 or 0.09513235 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pepe Cash Token Profile

Pepe Cash’s launch date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com.

Pepe Cash Token Trading

Pepe Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.