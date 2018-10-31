Perpetual Ltd Has $16.56 Million Holdings in YY Inc (YY)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. YY comprises approximately 2.2% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of YY worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of YY during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YY during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YY during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of YY during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of YY during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YY opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. YY Inc has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. YY had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YY Inc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $168.00) on shares of YY in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, CLSA set a $125.00 price objective on shares of YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.29.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

