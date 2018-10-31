Perpetual Ltd Has $434,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 140.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,966 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 47.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,455 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after buying an additional 68,542 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 22.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 239,602 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 43,788 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.61.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,989.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,250 shares of company stock worth $12,624,655 over the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.12 and a 12 month high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

