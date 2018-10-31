Perpetual Ltd Reduces Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 93,205 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 1.1% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $68.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.