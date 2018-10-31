Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Capital One Financial by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $390,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.95. 13,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $84.94 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

