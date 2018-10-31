Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the period. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 115.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 818.6% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 53.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

