QChi One Day Volume Hits $2,040.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded flat against the dollar. One QChi token can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and BiteBTC. QChi has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,040.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00148990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00243689 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.01 or 0.09336482 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012263 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi. QChi’s official Twitter account is @





QChi Token Trading

QChi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

