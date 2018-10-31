Qualys (QLYS) Shares Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Qualys traded as low as $70.85 and last traded at $71.24. Approximately 1,090,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 330,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.23.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $176,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,622.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $1,706,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,438,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,032,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 119.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

