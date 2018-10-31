Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Lowers Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 4.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $894,775,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,987,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,069,559,000 after buying an additional 2,049,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $291,167,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 823.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,205,000 after buying an additional 904,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 233.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 647,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 453,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.40.

Shares of BDX opened at $230.60 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $203.99 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

