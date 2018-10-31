Regency Centers Corp (REG) Position Reduced by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $206,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 26.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 20.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $70.64.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.51 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $137,871.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $137,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $149,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $532,456. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

