Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $326,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 73.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $118,445,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $449,336,000 after buying an additional 3,084,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 45.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

TWTR opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.33, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $482,381.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $35,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,142,686 shares of company stock valued at $126,249,154 in the last ninety days. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

