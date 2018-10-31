Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Sells 6,720 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware reduced its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FMR LLC increased its position in Metlife by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,737,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,775,000 after buying an additional 3,921,155 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 39.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,314,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Metlife by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,357,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,177,000 after purchasing an additional 696,768 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Metlife by 200.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 920,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,146,000 after purchasing an additional 614,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the second quarter valued at $21,849,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

In related news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 585,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,454,284.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,013,119.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,294,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

