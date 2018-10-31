Robert R. Spears, Jr. Purchases 20,000 Shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO) Stock

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) EVP Robert R. Spears, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CMO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 3,255,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.09. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

