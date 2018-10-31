Rocket Pool Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00011342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148807 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00243128 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $599.39 or 0.09533373 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012175 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.