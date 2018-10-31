Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SAFT stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,309. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.59. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.73%.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Mckown sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $371,492.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,872.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,000. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

