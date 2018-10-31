SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.74 and last traded at $128.68. 591,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 488,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $235.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.81.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.92.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 46.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 57.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 70,962 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 571.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,102.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

About SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.