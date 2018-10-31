Seaway Energy Services (SEW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Seaway Energy Services Inc (CVE:SEW) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

About Seaway Energy Services (CVE:SEW)

Seaway Energy Services Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities and financing activities. Previously, it was involved in the provision of environmental consulting services to the petroleum and natural gas industry. The company was formerly known as Dolce Financial Corp.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seaway Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaway Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.