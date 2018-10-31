Selway Asset Management Sells 1,885 Shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises about 1.5% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 44.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $753,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 46.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PACCAR news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $370,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,538.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

