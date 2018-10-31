SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $3,816.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,317.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.48 or 0.03141000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.06 or 0.06728813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00789537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.81 or 0.01651053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00142467 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.01827167 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00414521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00031428 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

