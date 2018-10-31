SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $504,000 Position in Alcoa Corp (AA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 104.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 24,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,841. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Corp has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

