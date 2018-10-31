Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.88

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 354036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$58.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.57 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$104,400.00. Also, insider Lorne Waldman sold 33,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$92,639.25. Insiders have sold 142,437 shares of company stock worth $466,577 over the last three months.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

