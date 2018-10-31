SINA (SINA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.44 and last traded at $63.31. Approximately 825,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 916,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

SINA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SINA in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of SINA in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. SINA had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $537.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SINA by 25.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SINA by 141.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 74,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SINA by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SINA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SINA in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

