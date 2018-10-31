Sohu.com (SOHU) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) rose 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 986,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 500,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

SOHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $664.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $486.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. Sohu.com’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $135,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 52.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sohu.com by 4,453.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $888,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

