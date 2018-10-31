Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Stag Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $85.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 678,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,894. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,348,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $229,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stag Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stag Industrial by 49.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Stag Industrial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 319,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

