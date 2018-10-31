Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Mylan NV (MYL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mylan by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,193,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 1,882,157 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,702,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,819,000 after buying an additional 1,618,500 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth $38,614,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mylan by 522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

