Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Stock

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,341,000 after buying an additional 903,554 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $150,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,711,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,937,000 after purchasing an additional 729,038 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $51,776,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $27,264,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.19.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $158.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $147.70 and a fifty-two week high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

