Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,580 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. KLA-Tencor accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 96.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $182,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $75,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,880 shares of company stock worth $6,075,839. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

