Target Co. (TGT) Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Target worth $28,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 102,325 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 947,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.68.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $54.04 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

