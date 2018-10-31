The Hackett Group (HCKT) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.61

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 4519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $586.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $3,487,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 124,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 89.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 121,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 60.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

