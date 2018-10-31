Traders Buy Shares of General Electric (GE) on Weakness Following Weak Earnings

Traders purchased shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) on weakness during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. $556.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $377.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $178.59 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, General Electric had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. General Electric traded down ($0.08) for the day and closed at $10.10The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after buying an additional 126,169,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after buying an additional 20,275,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in General Electric by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after buying an additional 27,527,425 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after buying an additional 9,835,343 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Electric by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after buying an additional 11,294,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

