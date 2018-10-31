Traders Buy Shares of Texas Instruments (TXN) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $269.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $125.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $143.64 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Texas Instruments had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Texas Instruments traded down ($0.16) for the day and closed at $92.83

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $282,741,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,278,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,662,000 after acquiring an additional 921,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,763,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,549,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811,931 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,544,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,995 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

