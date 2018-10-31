Trueblue Inc (TBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Cooper sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,468.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,564. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Trueblue by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,537,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trueblue by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 23,951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trueblue by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 358.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 70,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Trueblue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TBI opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Trueblue has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $945.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $614.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

