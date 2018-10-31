Tyler Technologies (TYL) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.76-4.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.22 million.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.20.

TYL stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.66. 257,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,434. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.12 and a 1 year high of $252.47.

In related news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total transaction of $2,338,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 9,200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,256,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,469,144.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,397 shares of company stock valued at $32,234,944. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

