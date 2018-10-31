Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Holdings Lowered by Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $112.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4981 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

