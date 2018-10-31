Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 6th

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1071 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,174. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.