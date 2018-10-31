Visteon Corp (VC) Director Acquires $384,750.00 in Stock

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Director Harry James Wilson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.95 per share, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:VC traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.04. 1,047,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,490. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $67.27 and a 12-month high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,536,000 after buying an additional 923,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Visteon by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,476,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,071,000 after buying an additional 449,197 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,994,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Visteon by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 543,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,749,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,615,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. TheStreet cut Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $140.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Visteon from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visteon from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

