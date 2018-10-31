Voya Financial (VOYA) Trading Up 5.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) shares were up 5.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $43.76. Approximately 3,140,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,909,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 23.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,603,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,646,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,625,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Voya Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,138,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

