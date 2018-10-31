WhaleCoin Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (WHL)

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, WhaleCoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WhaleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Cryptopia. WhaleCoin has a total market cap of $124,970.00 and $103,148.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.80 or 0.03146101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00142779 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003819 BTC.

About WhaleCoin

WhaleCoin (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 10,192,294 coins. WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg. WhaleCoin’s official message board is rocketchat.whalecoin.org. WhaleCoin’s official website is whalecoin.org. The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhaleCoin

WhaleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

