White Standard (WSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,522.00

White Standard (CURRENCY:WSD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. White Standard has a total market capitalization of $433,705.00 and approximately $62,522.00 worth of White Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, White Standard has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One White Standard token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00015699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00243790 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.87 or 0.09334299 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

White Standard Profile

White Standard’s total supply is 439,402 tokens. The Reddit community for White Standard is /r/WhiteStandard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. White Standard’s official Twitter account is @TheWcomp. The official website for White Standard is thewhitecompanyus.com.

White Standard Token Trading

White Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as White Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire White Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase White Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

