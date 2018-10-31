Wisepass (PASS) Price Down 44.5% This Week

Wisepass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Wisepass has a total market capitalization of $99,618.00 and $0.00 worth of Wisepass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wisepass token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wisepass has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00148762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00243451 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.12 or 0.09513235 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Wisepass

Wisepass launched on May 31st, 2018. Wisepass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,676,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Wisepass is /r/WisePassICO. Wisepass’ official Twitter account is @wisepass_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wisepass is wisepass.co.

Buying and Selling Wisepass

Wisepass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wisepass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wisepass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wisepass using one of the exchanges listed above.

