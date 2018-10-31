WIZBL Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, WIZBL has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. WIZBL has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $14,601.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00243549 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.02 or 0.09511645 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WIZBL Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io.

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

