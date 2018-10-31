WMIH (COOP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

COOP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded WMIH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on WMIH and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WMIH in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 1,338,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,825. The stock has a market cap of $248.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.75 and a beta of -1.19. WMIH has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

WMIH Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies.

