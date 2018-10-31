Xilinx (XLNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.37

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.37 and last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 189301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xilinx from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get Xilinx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In related news, Director John Michael Patterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $220,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $534,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,396.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,763 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2,863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,005 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,959,931 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,237,325,000 after purchasing an additional 990,937 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,698,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 648,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after acquiring an additional 476,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.