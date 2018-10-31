Zacks: LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LAIX an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LAIX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAIX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LAIX in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LAIX in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

LAIX opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. LAIX has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LAIX (LAIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.