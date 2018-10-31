Zebi (ZCO) Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Zebi has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Koinex. Zebi has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $614,664.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00243647 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $599.52 or 0.09535547 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Liquid, Koinex, DDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.