$0.15 EPS Expected for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.40. Acorda Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACOR shares. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 13,829 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $384,722.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,364. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000.

NASDAQ:ACOR traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 1,077,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,334. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $886.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.51.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

