$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knoll Inc (KNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Knoll’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. Knoll posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Knoll will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knoll.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Knoll had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Knoll stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,407. Knoll has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Knoll news, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 18,000 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 520,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,974,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roxanne B. Klein sold 1,835 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $42,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Knoll by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 369,584 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Knoll by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 181,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,213,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after buying an additional 179,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knoll (KNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.