0chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $202,647.00 (ZCN)

0chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One 0chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003956 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0chain has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $202,647.00 worth of 0chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0chain has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00151189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00249104 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.64 or 0.09969854 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012751 BTC.

0chain Profile

0chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0chain’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. 0chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0chain is /r/0chain. 0chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

Buying and Selling 0chain

0chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

