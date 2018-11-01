$111.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) to post sales of $111.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Railcar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.30 million. American Railcar Industries posted sales of $132.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will report full year sales of $475.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.90 million to $482.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $551.90 million, with estimates ranging from $541.90 million to $561.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Railcar Industries.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARII shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of American Railcar Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Railcar Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of ARII traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.86. 545,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.30. American Railcar Industries has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Railcar Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Railcar Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Railcar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $5,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Railcar Industries by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Railcar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,836,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

